A status conference Friday morning on what’s known as “The Big Pipe” case begat yet another conference next month, and it appears that additional parties, including North Franklin Township, may become part of the legal fray.
A blocked pipe at Franklin Farms Road and West Chestnut Street for years caused flooding, and Washington County Judge Michael Lucas, in siding with Guttman real estate company, owner of a gasoline station, deemed it a hazard that jeopardized public safety.
Flash-flooding at the intersection resulted in water so deep at West Chestnut Street and Franklin Farms Road that kayakers have paddled there, a geyser has sprung up, motorists have been stranded and businesses have been forced to temporarily close.
The litigants agreed over the summer to replace the pipe, which has been done.
But, one of the lawyers told the judge during a conference call Friday, “We are essentially maintaining a public utility right now,” and that he sees North Franklin Township as a key component in how the matter will be handled in the future.
Lucas, who issued the temporary injunction, again noted he could appoint a conciliator.
“That’s perhaps what we’ll do at the next conference,” the judge said in scheduling it for Nov. 20.
Bob Sabot, chairman of the North Franklin Township board of supervisors, was not present in court Friday, but, contacted by phone afterward, he said, “I’m not surprised by this. The supervisors have expressed we have no interest in taking over the pipe because it is on private property and it flows out onto state-maintained roads.
“If we start doing this on private property, we’re opening up a can of worms.”
Sabot said of the pipe, which is five feet across, “It’s absolutely huge,” and complimented the crew from Alex Paris Construction that handled the job.
“You have the ability now to walk down in there and look at it,” Sabot said.
The pipe that caused the flooding was buried when it was installed decades ago.