The Observer-Reporter and two other area newspapers are petitioning the state Superior Court for an expedited opinion on the extent to which court documents are sealed in a Rostraver homicide case.

In February, the court issued a split decision requiring the release of the public docket that included what criminal charges Keven Van Lam faces in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of Boyke Budiarachman in the Rostraver Square strip mall parking lot, but kept details and the arrest warrant sealed until after the preliminary hearing. The preliminary hearing has been delayed five times, including again on Monday, when it was pushed back to June 20.

