Nicole Faddis, of Mather, knew her newborn baby would be the ultimate Christmas gift this year, but she had no idea little Isla Deems came with a second surprise — an engagement ring.
“This year has been crazy, but it’s the best year of my life,” Faddis said in an interview Thursday.
Faddis and Adam Deems, welcomed their baby, Isla, into the world Dec. 29, after dating more than a year. Faddis said she had anticipated a marriage proposal on Christmas, but it never came.
Deems decided to let his daughter pop the question for him.
“When the baby was born the staff there took her, cleaned her off and wrapped her in the blanket,” said Leslie Gostic, nurse manager for Washington Health System’s CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health.
On the blanket, were the words, “Will you marry my daddy?”
Also on the blanket was a little heart with a fishing hook with an engagement ring, as the couple enjoys fishing, Faddis said.
“I was so enthralled with her, I didn’t even notice right away,” Faddis said. “Then he got down on his knee. I had no idea he was going to propose that way. He is just the most wonderful man. It was the best day of my life.”
Faddis said “yes,” to Deems, and while they haven’t set a date for their nuptials yet, they were able to bring Isla home Thursday.
“This has been the best week of my entire life,” Faddis said. “I’m on cloud nine. Adam is the best dad so far.”
Faddis expressed gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff at Washington Health System. She said she “could not ask” for a better labor and delivery for her firstborn child.
Gostic said the Washington Health System staff were also grateful to be a part of such a pleasant ending to an otherwise difficult year for health care workers.
“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I’ve never really had something like this,” she said. “It was so cute, and what a great way to end this year. The staff were so excited to be a part of it and sneak the blanket onto the baby.”
It’s been a difficult year for health care workers, Gostic said, especially when families can’t visit sick loved ones in the hospital, or, like in this case, not all the family can celebrate a newborn together in the hospital.
“It’s difficult on both ends,” she said. “It was nice to have something nice and fun like this to be a part of.”