The New York Public Library is offering the nation free access to a selection of banned book titles through its #BooksForAll initiative, launched April 13.
Through the end of May, readers ages 13 and older are encouraged to download the app SimplyE and check out titles including Jason Reynolds’ and Ibram X. Kendi’s exploration of race and racism, “Stamped.”
Four titles are available at no charge, with no wait times and no fines, according to the library. E-books are usually available only to New York residents, but the recent bans and attempted bans of books exploring race, LGBTQ+ and other current issues prompted the library to offer banned titles to any reader interested in those works.
The Washington County and Greene County library systems also offer a vast selection of e-book and audiobook titles through their Overdrive services. Greene County also offers hoopla, through which library cardholders can borrow movies, music and TV shows, among other things.
For a full list of countywide library services, visit https://www.washlibs.org/ or https://greenecolib.org/.
Fayette County libraries offer similar services, which vary from site to site. To learn more about the county’s libraries and resources, visit http://fayettelibraries.org/.
And for more on the New York Public Library’s #BooksForAll campaign, visit https://www.nypl.org/spotlight/books-for-all.