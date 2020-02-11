A man from New York City was arrested in Canton Township after being accused of assaulting a state trooper Sunday morning.
Goldee Joshua Clarke, 30, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling on West Chestnut Street about 3 a.m, according to the criminal complaint. Police said the car was in the middle of the road.
The driver pulled into the parking lot of Denny’s on West Chestnut Street, and Clarke and the driver, a 27-year-old Washington man, got out of the car while police pulled up next to them.
Police said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and patted down the two men for weapons. Clarke allegedly threw his elbow into Trooper Brandon Marshall’s arm.
Clarke continued fighting with police while they attempted to arrest him, according to the complaint. Marshall used a Taser on Clarke, but Clarke was able to continue running across the parking lot. He eventually slipped and fell. Clarke elbowed Marshall in the mouth while they arrested him, the complaint said.
State police charged Clarke with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Clarke was arraigned before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who sent him to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.