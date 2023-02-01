Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will feature the artwork of new instructor Sophia Park through Feb. 24 at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery.
The exhibition will feature five “wearable sculptures that constrict and impede body movement in various ways,” Park said. She added that each piece was inspired by her own experiences and observations of nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.