Many studies have highlighted the importance of physical activity for children, and Marisa DiBello is a firm believer in getting kids moving and nudging them away from their devices.
"I think it's so important, especially coming out of the pandemic, making sure that kids use their feet, not their fingertips," DiBello said.
DiBello is the new recreation director for Scott Township, a seasonal post that oversees the township's bustling summer recreation program. Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the sixth grade within the Chartiers Valley School District, it is happening at Scott Township Park through Friday, July 22. The menu of sports and activities includes basketball, baseball, hockey, volleyball, swimming and tennis.
Also on tap is street bowling, a water balloon toss, scavenger hunts, obstacle courses and land and water races. Group games like tug-of-war, limbo, bingo, art and crafts and musical chairs are also being offered. Fees for residents start at $105 for the first child and $130 for nonresidents.
A native of Scott Township, DiBello participated in the program when she was a child. She explained, "I attended it when I was a little kid. It's one of those things in the community. People love the program and they love the park."
DiBello has worked in the hospitality industry and has served as president of hockey for the Scott Township Athletic Association. She believes the program is important not only for physical fitness, but also for developing social skills following the isolation wrought by COVID-19.
"We want to foster those face-to-face social interactions for the kids," DiBello explained. "We want to offer a way for the kids to come and get some exercise."
Additional information is available at scott-twp.com/summer-rec-program.