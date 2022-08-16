The Washington Business District Authority (WBDA) has $125,000 available to continue the restoration of historic buildings in downtown Washington.
Earlier this year, Washington County commissioners approved a Local Share Account (LSA) grant of the funding to continue the restoration through the WBDA’s facade grant program.
Since its inception four years ago, the facade grant program has helped fund 49 projects in the Downtown Business District, totaling more than $800,000 in renovations.
The 2021-22 program provided funding for renovations at Neighborhood Attorneys, Taggart, Mitchell & Associates; LA Sweets; May’rz Inn; Palermo/Kissinger & Associates; Webb Chiropractors and The Upper Crust.
The exterior improvements created in the Downtown Business District as a result of the LSA funding have provided property owners an opportunity to improve their exteriors and make an impact on the landscape of the downtown.
The grants have been a catalyst in the resurgence of renovated buildings in the city’s downtown.
“Continuing the program has a major impact on our downtown,” said Shana Brown, WBDA Main Street Manager. “It not only allows an opportunity for existing businesses to improve their facades, but also gives new businesses coming in an opportunity to alleviate some of the costs of starting up by being able to apply for exterior renovation costs.”
Jack Gallick, chairman of the WBDA board of directors, expressed his appreciation for the continued funding.
“On behalf of the WBDA and downtown property owners, we are grateful for the Washington County commissioners’ continued support and commitment to the rejuvenation of downtown Washington.”
Applications for the 2022 round of facade grants are available on the WBDA website, www.downtownwashingtonpa.com. They are due by Sept. 9. The buildings must be within the business district of downtown Washington to be eligible for the grant.
