The novel coronavirus pandemic has added a virtual component to many aspects of daily life, and now, the process of people learning how to access the Local Share Account of local gambling revenue has joined what’s come to be known as the “new normal.”
The Washington County Redevelopment Authority, administrator of the Local Share Account of gambling revenue from The Meadows Racetrack and Casino, has been convening meetings for more than a decade to explain how local governments, non-governmental entities and nonprofits can apply for money they plan to devote to various projects.
Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a casino closure in mid-March due to the pandemic, and when it reopened in June, its capacity was limited. How much revenue will be available to the local share has yet to be determined, said William McGowen, executive director of the Washington County Redevelopment Authority.
This year, the public workshops on the 2021 program on the application process will be held via the GoToMeeting platform so participants can listen to a presentation and ask questions.
“It’s just a matter that we’re still under COVID restrictions to a certain extent, so this is the most effective and efficient way to get information out to those who want to apply for Local Share this year,” McGowen said. “We don’t have to worry about meeting in large groups. We can have many, many people in the GoToMeeting platform.”
The workshops are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday next week.
To join the Wednesday meeting, those with access from a computer, tablet or smart phone should join through https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/249525397.
Those dialing in by phone should call 224-501-3412 and use the access code 249-525-397.
To join the Thursday meeting via the above electronic devices, the website is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/533584445.
The number from dial-in phones is 571-317-3122 with access code 533-584-445.
The workshops are expected to last approximately an hour.
The LSA application deadline is Oct. 28. The redevelopment authority staff will review applications to make sure they are complete, and those submitting them will be asked to add any missing documentation.
Applicants in years past have presented their plans during public hearings convened in December.
This year’s application mentions the possibility that the hearings, too, could be conducted virtually, but asked if it’s likely, McGowen said, “It’s too soon to answer that question.”