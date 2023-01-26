Mary Altemara admits she relishes a challenge.
That is one of the reasons she has taken a seat on North Charleroi Council.
Altemara, a lifelong borough resident, was sworn in Tuesday and replaces David Diess, who resigned after moving out of the borough.
She said Wednesday that it is her friendship with Diess that sparked her interest in joining council.
“He brought it to my attention that they were in need,” Altemara said. “I care about our town and wanted to see if I can help them out.”
Resignations have been aplenty in North Charleroi recently. Along with Diess, council President Carrie Zeletski, Councilwoman Cynthia Randall, Solicitor Christine Cardinale and Mayor Steve Hega also resigned, with their resignations taking effect Jan. 31.
None has provided a reason for their resignation, either offering a “no comment” or not responding to phone calls.
Altemara, 57, said she is excited about her first foray into politics.
“I like all of the people that are in our town. They’re great people,” she said. “Hopefully, they can build a good crew and we can do what’s necessary and just keep improving.”
Altemara will serve out the remainder of Diess’ term, which expires in December.
She believes she brings a lot to the position, including her knowledge of North Charleroi residents.
“They’re doing some good things,” she said. “Finances are up. They’ve built it up to a great level. I’m looking forward to see what we can keep doing to make improvements.
“This is not what I ever intended to to. But this is our town and they were in need. I’ll help as much as I can and hopefully, I can bring something to the table. I’m looking forward to stepping in and getting together with my people and seeing what we can do.”
