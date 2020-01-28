MONESSEN – A newly elected district judge in Monessen is awaiting state certification to begin serving in the office.
The Westmoreland County court administration office is awaiting the results of the certification test for Wayne Vlasic, something that is expected soon, said Don Heagy, special courts administrator in that office.
"It's interesting," Heagy said Monday.
He said there is nothing in Pennsylvania law to require candidates for district judge to have the certification prior to an election. Attorneys who are elected a district judge are not required to take the test, he said.
Vlasic has nine months to obtain certification before he would be required to go back to the appropriate school, Heagy said.
"I anticipate we are going to hear soon," he said.
In the interim, senior district judges will be staffing the Monessen office.
Vlasic could not be reached Monday for comment.