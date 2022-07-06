The Washington County Department of Human Services on Friday launched its new integrative human services system with an open house celebration at its new location at 95 W. Beau St. in Washington.
The new system – which includes a new telephone number that provides 24/7 service – is designed to make it easier for Washington County residents who need help from the department’s service agencies to find that help.
More than 400 people attended the event, which included guided tours of the department and its offices, a meet and greet with human services coordinators, a children’s corner, a coloring contest, raffles, and lunch.
“It was a wonderful community event. One of the responses we got a lot from people who attended was, ‘I didn’t realize there was so much help out there for us,’” said Kim Rogers, Director of the Department of Human Services. “You realize there are people out there who don’t know what’s available, and that’s the purpose of the launch – to get the message out there to the community.”
About seven months ago, the Human Services Department began a redesign that would streamline its services to a consolidated, single point-of-entry system for residents who need assistance.
One of the key parts of that restructuring was the creation of a Centralized Intake Unit and a new phone number, 724-228-1234. Callers can talk with a live person 24/7 about their needs.
“Instead of an antiquated system with a bunch of phone numbers, all people need to do to get help is to call 724-228-1234,” said Rogers. “We’re here to help residents navigate; they just need to make a phone call.”
The county Human Services Department is comprised of five agencies that support Washington County individuals’ and families’ needs: Aging Services, Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Children and Youth Services, Housing and Homeless Services, and Veterans Affairs.
People looking for services and programs for children, teens, adults, older adults, people with special needs, and veterans, and others can reach out to the department.
“There now is one easy way to reach all of our human services, through that phone number. You can get help by calling 724-228-1234,” said Jason Bercini, Deputy Director of the Human Services Department.
Among services and programs offered are child services, career and job training, drug, alcohol, and mental health support, food assistance, housing, transportation, and nutritional support.
The Department of Human Services, with its 180 employees, reaches more 45,000 people each year.
It also has an app, “Washington County Human Services,” which can be found on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Rogers said the app received 7,000 searches in the past 90 days.
For information on Washington County Department of Human Services, call 724-228-1234 or visit www.washingtoncountyhumansdrvices.com or washingtonpa.findhelp.com/.