A new Goodwill store will open Sept. 28 at 460 Tri County Lane in Belle Vernon.
A Halloween-themed ribbon cutting to mark the occasion is scheduled for 10 a.m. Staff will be dressed up in costume and a DJ will be playing “spooky” music. There also will be refreshments, freebies, raffles, and the first 100 shoppers in the door will receive a free reusable bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.