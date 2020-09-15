Bethel Church Road in Bethel Park has been temporarily reopened until a new westbound lane closure begins at 9 a.m. Friday.
That restriction will be between Alton Drive and Logan Road, and it is expected to end in December. It is required for construction of a rock embankment, extension of a stormwater pipe, and replacement of pavement and guide rail.
The eastbound lane will remain open to traffic throughout construction. Westbound passenger vehicles will be detoured using Logan, South Park, and Drake roads.
Due to a weight restriction on Logan Road, westbound trucks weighing more than 10 tons will be detoured along Fort Couch, Washington and McMurray roads.
Residents living within the closure area on Bethel Church Road will have access to their homes at all times, but they will only be able to travel eastbound on the road where the westbound lane is closed.
A shorter westbound lane closure on Bethel Church Road – between Alton Drive and Walther Lane – began on Sept. 8. However, some westbound drivers ignored the closure and tried to use the eastbound lane. To keep that from happening, Allegheny County Public Works reopened the road until devising a new traffic plan.
Although this makes the closure longer, traffic will immediately be pushed onto the detour routes.
The $195,950 project is being done by Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc., of Mt. Lebanon.