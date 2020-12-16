December is on track to become the deadliest month from COVID-19 in Allegheny County.
Debra Bogen, the county’s Health Department director, said 94 Allegheny residents have died from the virus over the past 16 days as testing for the disease reaches record levels.
The numbers “continue to be alarming,” added Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
The county announced 13 new deaths Wednesday and 1,074 new cases of the virus.
New COVID-19 deaths were also reported Wednesday in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties as hospitalizations related to the virus continued to rise.
There were three new deaths from the virus in Washington County, taking its death toll from the disease to 103 since February.
Greene County added one virus death to its total of nine. Fayette County saw two new deaths, taking its total to 50.
The deaths were reported the same day that 6,295 people were hospitalized with the virus in Pennsylvania, a number that was double a peak in the spring, the state Health Department said. There were 1,264 virus patients in intensive-care units across the state.
The state added 10,049 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 519,369 since March. The virus has killed 13,169 Pennsylvanians after 278 new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Fayette added 239 new cases, taking its total to 4,964. Washington County reported 140 new cases, bringing its total to 7,018. Greene’s case-count grew by 35 to 1,207.