COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

There were six new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Fayette County as new cases of the virus were rising across Pennsylvania and the region.

Fayette also reported 312 new cases of the virus while hospitalizations from the disease have nearly doubled since the spring, the state Health Department announced.

The state reported 8,545 new virus cases Tuesday, including 1,020 from Allegheny County, where 41 new deaths were announced.

Washington County reported 289 new cases, while Greene County saw 48. There were no new deaths from the virus reported in those counties.

There were 5,995 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 1,174 of them in intensive-care units, the state reported.

The percent of test returned last week as positive stood at 51.1%.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

