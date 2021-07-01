The state Health Department Wednesday reported one new COVID-19 death in Greene County where the virus has now been linked to 41 fatalities.
There were no new virus deaths in Washington and Fayette counties, where new cases remained low.
Allegheny County Health Department said its new cases have remained low, about 13 a day, due to its high percentage of people being fully vaccinated.
Allegheny Executive Rich Fitzgerald said nearly 800,000 doses of the vaccines have been administered in the county.
“The good news is so many of us are getting vaccinated,” Fitzgerald said during a Wednesday briefing on the virus.
Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said there are still select communities, including the Mon Valley, where vaccination rates are lower.
“We must fix that,” Bogen said.
The state reported 202 new virus cases, taking the total to 1,212,071 since March 2020.
The state reported eight new virus deaths, taking the total to 27,678.
Fayette reported six new cases, bringing its total to 13,427. Washington County saw two new cases added to its total of 17,929. Greene reported one new case to its total of 3,355.