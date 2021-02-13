Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.