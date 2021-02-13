Saturday’s number of new COVID-19 cases statewide was the lowest in three-and-a-half months, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
The number of cases first reported on Feb. 13 is listed as 2,281. For Nov. 1, the total was 1,983.
In the period between, the daily total of new cases peaked at 12,806 on Dec. 10. The last day with more than 10,000 reported was Jan. 7, and besides a brief resurgence during the last week in January, the numbers have continued to fall.
The department’s updated data as of Sunday shows 23,096 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Total cases statewide stand at 892,344.
Washington County has a cumulative total of 13,278 cases and 246 deaths. In Fayette County, the cases total 10,128, and 250 people have died. Greene County numbers show 2,556 cases and 30 deaths.