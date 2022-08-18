Say good-bye to the old Highlander.
Canon-McMillan School District has introduced a new mascot and logo for the start of the school year.
The new design, a “refresh” of the mascot and logo, aims to uphold the school’s history and boost school pride, while creating a stronger brand identity for the district, according to Superintendent Michael Daniels.
On social media, the new mascot has received mixed reviews from alumni and district residents, and has stirred debate online.
The school retains its “Big Mac” mascot name, but the image of the bagpipe-carrying Highlander has been replaced with an edgier, bearded Scotsman.
The familiar blue-and-gold plaid, beret and gold tassel, and bagpipes were incorporated into the modern new Big Mac.
“Decade after decade, Canon-McMillan’s blue and gold “CM” and “Fighting Big Mac” Highlander have proudly represented a tenacious, hard-working and close-knit community,” said Daniels in a press release. “As we move into the future, Canon-McMillan School District will continue its commitment to excellence with a bold, refreshed brand that reflects our growth, vision and refusal to be mediocre.”
Many residents expressed their disappointment with the new mascot on social media, and asked for the old Highlander to be reinstated. Others voiced their support.
On the district’s Facebook page, 41 people indicated disapproval of the redesigned Big Mac, while 27 liked it as of Wednesday afternoon. Comments were restricted.
On other Facebook pages, comments ranged from “That’s awesome!” “I like the new Big Mac!” and “Happy to have a modern logo that is bold enough to actually be visible on a hat, shirt, or jersey. I love the new design!” and “Love it!” to “Nope, don’t like it at all,” “What the heck is that?” “Absolutely terrible,” “He should be a happy Scotsman?” and “Looks like a pirate skeleton with bagpipes.”
A petition objecting to the new mascot garnered 469 signatures as of press time.
The school board voted 7-2 at a June 29 meeting in favor of the new mascot and logo.
The mascot and logo were designed by ocreations, a Pittsburgh-based design and marketing firm.
The school district’s branding committee was tasked with reviewing and selecting for recommendation one of about five versions designed by ocreations.
In a press release, the district said the new Fighting Big Mac “honors the Big Mac legacy and those who pioneered the Canon-McMillan School District.”
“Rooted in the Scottish and Irish Highlander tradition, the refreshed Big Mac retains its Highlander history but with a noticeable edge and tenacity that reflects the District’s growing capabilities, determination and vision for the future,” the district stated in the news release.
Some residents complained that the school district did not seek community input regarding the mascot change, noting other districts have asked students and community members to rank their favorite options. They encouraged residents to attend Wednesday night’s school board meeting, however fewer than a dozen people attended.
The Canon-McMillan School District began in 1954 with the merger of Canonsburg and Cecil and North Strabane townships.
In recent years, the district has experienced enormous growth, prompting the construction of the recently built Muse Elementary School, the renovation and expansion of Canon-McMillan Senior High School, the renovation of Allegheny Health Network Field at Canon-McMillan Memorial Stadium, construction of the soon-to-be-completed Canon-McMillan Middle School, and the slated construction of a new Wylandville Elementary School.
The new mascot and logo will be phased in, and will appear on uniforms, facilities, and district-branded merchandise.
