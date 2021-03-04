A Netflix production crew is in Washington this week filming scenes for a new series.
According to Washington & Jefferson College spokesperson Erin Jones, the streaming service contracted with the school to film scenes for its new series, “The Chair,” which will feature Sandra Oh.
In a February email, Maureen Valentine, director of conferences and events at W&J, said that she “can’t speak for the creator and producers of the show, but I think our beautiful campus rich with history is part of the reason why they chose W&J.”
Jones said Netflix had considered other small colleges in the Southwestern Pennsylvania region, but had previously worked with W&J for the production of the thriller series, “Mindhunter.”
“The current filming does not affect W&J’s normal day-to-day operations, as the primary filming locations include buildings that are not currently in use for classes or office space,” Jones said in an email.
Washington police had a portion of East Wheeling Street blocked off, where multiple production trailers and equipment were parked Wednesday. A large amount of equipment was set up on South Lincoln Street in front of Lazear Hall.
The school will be compensated an undisclosed amount for the use of campus, Jones said.
“We are happy that some W&J students have been able to participate as extras, which is a wonderful opportunity for them,” she wrote in the email. “These students are following strict coronavirus safety protocols required by both W&J and Netflix in order to ensure the safety of both the campus community and the production.”