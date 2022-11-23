A Nemacolin man was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to defrauding Social Security in federal court Monday.
Shane Black, 50, was also ordered to pay $10,506 in restitution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Nemacolin man was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to defrauding Social Security in federal court Monday.
Shane Black, 50, was also ordered to pay $10,506 in restitution.
According to a press release issued by the Department of Justice, between 2017 and 2019, Black had taken money from an account belonging to a woman who was his roommate but who had died in 2017.
According to the release, investigators had photographs of Black accessing the account from an ATM machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.