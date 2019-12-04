A Nemacolin man was killed Wednesday morning following a one-vehicle accident in Monongahela Township, Greene County.
Tony Cooke, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 11 a.m. on South Eighty Eight Road, about 275 feet south of Robena Road, according to a news release from state police.
State police said Cooke failed to negotiate a curve while traveling south on South Eighty Eight Road. His Hyundai Accent went off the west side of the road and side swiped a tree on the rear passenger side.
Cooke's vehicle continued through a grass yard and struck another tree, sending the car into the air. The car then hit a culvert and overturned onto the driver's side.
Police said Cooke was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.
State police were assisted by Carmichaels Volunteer Fire Department, Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department, EMS Southwest and Greene County coroner's office.