Negotiations continued Thursday for faculty and coaches at the state system’s universities, including Pennsylvania Western Universities at California, Edinboro and Clarion.
Faculty and coaches of those colleges are represented by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF), which is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Terms discussed by the negotiating teams Thursday included personal leave, pay dates and office hours.
“We look forward to making progress in the coming sessions as we continue to collaboratively work toward a contract that is fair to our members and keeps our students at the forefront,” said Dr. Kenneth M. Mash, APSCUF president.
Mash is a professor in the political science department at East Stroudsburg University.
“The state system and APSCUF are committed to providing high-quality education that opens doors of opportunity for students of all ages,” said Dan Greenstein, PASSHE chancellor. “I thank the negotiating teams for their commitment to this process, and I look forward to continuing these productive discussions that are important to the success of our students and universities.”
APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty and coaches at Pennsylvania’s State System campuses. Along with PennWest California, PennWest Edinboro and PennWest Clarion, they include Bloomsburg, Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester.
The current four-year contract expires June 30.
Negotiations began in September. Negotiating teams met in October to discuss contractual obligations related to university consolidations.
There also was a negotiating session in December with the next one scheduled for Feb. 6.
