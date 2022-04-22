The Clarion Golden Eagles will continue to fly, the Edinboro Fighting Scots will continue to brawl and the California Vulcans will still blaze.
This follows a decision by the NCAA Division II Membership Committee allowing California, Edinboro and Clarion universities to maintain separate athletic programs on each campus after the three campuses merge to become Pennsylvania Western University on July 1.
Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim leader of the California and Edinboro campuses, said the approval by the NCAA “reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities.”
The NCAA gave similar approval to Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities, three northeast campuses within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) that will be merging this summer to become Commonwealth University. The institutions are combining faculty and administrative functions after years of declining enrollment and funding.
There are dozens of athletic programs between the three campuses, including wrestling, softball and swimming, along with basketball and football. Cal U. offers seven sports for men and eight sports for women.
“The excitement of intercollegiate athletics will continue for players and fans when the integrated university begins enrolling students in August,” said Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the PASSHE.
He also described the decision as “another major step toward building these powerhouse institutions and is great news for our universities, our system, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and above all, our student-athletes.”