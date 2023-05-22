CLAYSVILLE--Trucks and cars may have been roaring down Interstate 70 just nearby, but on Saturday and Sunday another road was being celebrated in Claysville and other communities in the region.

The National Road Festival commemorated the first federally funded road, which is now Route 40. The festival has taken place on the third weekend in May for decades, with communities along the route hosting events with live music, historical reenactors, arts and crafts, food and more. Residents who live along Route 40 in Washington and Fayette counties have also gotten in on the act over the years, drawing bargain hunters to yard sales and garage sales.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In