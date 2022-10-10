narcan2

Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. It is available for people to order, at no cost, from the state, along with the Washington County Drug and Alcohol Commission and the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Pictured in this file photo are kits available through the Washington County Drug and Alcohol Commission that were on display at a recovery fair in August hosted by Harmony Life Center.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced another expansion of naloxone standing orders on Tuesday, allowing residents to obtain naloxone products to help combat the rise of overdoses in Pennsylvania.

The expansion includes a non-prefilled syringe with two single-dose vials of injectable liquid naloxone. It is the most cost-effective form available, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

