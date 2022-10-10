Gov. Tom Wolf announced another expansion of naloxone standing orders on Tuesday, allowing residents to obtain naloxone products to help combat the rise of overdoses in Pennsylvania.
The expansion includes a non-prefilled syringe with two single-dose vials of injectable liquid naloxone. It is the most cost-effective form available, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Residents can present a copy of the standing order, which is available online, at their local pharmacies to obtain the life-saving drug. They can also show a copy of the standing order on their phone if they are not able to print it out.
“With this expansion of naloxone availability, each of us has the opportunity to be a first responder to a fellow Pennsylvanian amid the ongoing opioid crisis,” said Wolf. “When an overdose is reversed thanks to naloxone, and someone’s life is saved, we are giving them another chance at life.”
Naloxone is free for Pennsylvanians.
“With it, we can help survivors down the road to recovery and treatment,” Wolf said.
Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said she carries naloxone because it can safe a life.
“I want to make it as easy as possible for every adult to have naloxone handy,” Johnson said.
There are multiple forms of naloxone now available.
Naloxone, a medication approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, rapidly reverses an opioid overdose by quickly restoring breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped.
Naloxone can be administered by individuals, with or without medical training, to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.
It is safe, easy to use, and effective, and it can be administered nasally or through intra-muscular injection. The Department of Health has resources available to educate people how to use the naloxone products available.
“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get naloxone and keep it on hand because an overdose can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith.
Residents and first responders can obtain naloxone from the local pharmacy. The medication is also available for free for personal use through a statewide mail-based naloxone program in partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh and NEXT Distro.
Additionally, both the Washington County Drug and Alcohol Commission and the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission provide naloxone, called Narcan, to people who request the medication.
Fayette County residents can ask for a kit by visiting www.fcdaa.org, clicking on “Services We Offer,” and selecting “I need to get a Narcan kit.”
The DOH has video trainings and other resources through Train PA to learn how to use each of the naloxone products available. Also included are updated overdose death statistics. To watch the training and to see available resources, you must create an account through Train PA.
Anyone who uses drugs or who may be around people who use drugs is encouraged to learn how to respond to an overdose and carry naloxone.
The standing orders for naloxone were first issued in 2015 by Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine, and Johnson has continued to expand on them.
DOH advises calling your local pharmacy to check if they have naloxone in stock, and whether it is covered under your individual insurance plan.
There is not a limit or maximum on the number of naloxone orders a person can place.
