The Washington Branch NAACP will present its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Ave., Canonsburg.
Retired KDKA reporter and journalist Harold Hayes Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The theme is “Keep the Dream Alive. There is More Work to Do.”
Executive committee member Barbara Shealey will be the mistress of ceremonies. Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, and past Washington Branch NAACP President Dr. Andrew Goudy will deliver welcoming remarks.
The Mt. Olive Baptist Church Praise Team will be the featured vocalists. Youth perspectives will be presented by Spencer Thomas, a senior at Chartiers-Houston High School.
Newly elected NAACP branch officers and executive committee members for 2023 and 2024 will be sworn in by Washington County Common Pleas Judge Traci L. McDonald after the program. Closing remarks will follow by new NAACP President David T. Gatling Sr.
Those interested in attending the Washington NAACP’s in-person and virtual Martin Luther King Jr. event will find additional information about the program by visiting the website: www.naacpwashpa.org. Donations to support the Washington NAACP can be made at www.naacpwashpa.org.
