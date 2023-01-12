The Washington Branch NAACP will present its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Ave., Canonsburg.

Retired KDKA reporter and journalist Harold Hayes Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The theme is “Keep the Dream Alive. There is More Work to Do.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In