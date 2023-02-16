NAACP to host Black History Open House
The Washington branch of the NAACP will host an Honor Black History Open House on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the NAACP headquarters, 68 Highland Ave., Washington.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 12:14 am
The event will showcase Washington School District student research projects and creative expression.
The public is invited to attend to learn more about the NAACP’s past and its vision for the present and future; discuss civil rights challenges in Washington and beyond; share thoughts on effective strategies for social change, and register to vote.
Light refreshments will be served, and music from “back in the day” will be played.
