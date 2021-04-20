The Washington Branch of the NAACP has announced its recipient of this year’s Human Rights Award.
The NAACP will honor WOMEN (Women Organized to Mentor, Empower and Network) of Southwestern PA during its 60th NAACP Human Rights Award event at 7 p.m. on May 7.
The event will be held on Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“WOMEN of Southwestern PA has a philanthropic mission that reflects the human rights values of the NAACP,” said Ada Gay Griffin, Chair of Communications, Press and Publicity for the Washington branch.
Women of Southwestern PA has distributed more than $700,000 to support community projects during the past 20 years – hosting social gatherings and working on philanthropic projects during the past 20 years to forge “friendships based on trust and mutual respect.”
WOMEN of Southwestern PA raises funds, educates members on ways to improve the lives of women and children in need, and awards small grants to high-impact projects that fuel their guiding mission to “get it done.”
The keynote speaker for the virtual fundraiser will be Blaine Jones, a criminal defense attorney who serves clients in greater Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.
A former defense attorney for the Allegheny County Office of the Public Defender, he now heads the firm Blaine Jones Law. He is a featured legal analyst for several regional and national media outlets. Jones also hosts the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel’s legal talk show “Rush 2 Judgement.”
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and NAACP Washington branch President Dr. Andrew Goudy will deliver opening remarks.
Johnson, an attorney and humanitarian who founded One Voice Inc. following Hurricane Katrina in order to improve the quality of life for African Americans through civic engagement training and initiatives, has served as president of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization since 2017.
Serving as Mistress of Ceremonies is Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski, founder and executive director of Teen Outreach, a project of the Washington Health System.
A leading authority on health issues affecting youth and young adults, Podgurski has authored 36 books and delivered hundreds of trainings and workshops on positive youth development.
Those interested in attending can register online at http://naacpwashpa.org/banquet/ or mail payment to P.O. Box 188, Washington, Pa., 15301, and include name and email address.
Cost to watch the event is $35, and a link will be provided. For those wishing to make a donation for the fundraising event, a minimum donation of $20 is suggested.
Founded in 1909, the NAACP’s mission is to “ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of the rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.”
Additionally, throughout the pandemic, the NAACP has worked to improve access to information and vaccinations for people throughout the community at high risk of infection.
For more information, contact the NAACP Washington branch at 724-222-7820.