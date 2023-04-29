Washington County’s NAACP branch will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, July 1, in Washington.
The day will begin with a parade starting at 10:30 a.m. from Friendship Baptist Church located at 17 E. Walnut St. A day full of music, food, vendors, games, and activities for the entire family will follow at the LeMoyne Community Center.
