juneteenth-5.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Eli Springer sits still so Jules Campa can paint Spiderman on his face at last year’s Juneteenth celebration in Washington.

LeMoyne Community Center in Washington will host the NAACP Washington Branch Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

A parade to the LeMoyne Center will kick off events at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 17 E. Walnut St. James “Cookie” McDonald will serve as grand marshal for the parade. The public is invited to participate in the walk to the center. Parade participants include representatives from various local groups, businesses, and civic organizations, with music provided by Washington High School and Trinity High School band members. The parade was inspired by former NAACP president Dr. Andrew Goudy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In