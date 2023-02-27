The Washington branch of the NAACP opened its doors Saturday with a showcase of student projects exploring local Black history.
David Gatling, president of the local chapter, said the open house was a chance to show the community how they operate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain likely. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 12:30 am
The Washington branch of the NAACP opened its doors Saturday with a showcase of student projects exploring local Black history.
David Gatling, president of the local chapter, said the open house was a chance to show the community how they operate.
“A lot of the people in the community say we don’t do much, or do anything, but we do a lot. So that’s my way of opening up to the community. Let them come in and see what we actually do,” Gatling said.
The first thing visitors saw when they entered the NAACP headquarters on Highland Avenue were displays that detailed the history of the Washington branch, as well as highlighting local Black leaders.
“I’ve asked all the past presidents and even executive members to bring material that they have that can contribute to the history of this branch,” Gatling said.
In the basement were myriad exhibits chronicling Black history in Washington from students at Washington Junior/Senior High School.
Erin Moore, an eighth grade history teacher, said she was proud of the work her students had put into their projects. Some of the topics covered were the history of Ku Klux Klan activity in the region and how Jim Crow-style segregation was still prevalent in the north.
Students also were given a chance to delve into the history of their own families, with some developing family trees and timelines. One project detailed how the LeMoyne House served as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
“What I try to focus on is the fact that there were prosperous African Americans at a time when so much craziness was going on,” Moore said.
Heather Chandler brought her son, Terrance Norman Jr., to the event because Norman, a fifth grader at Washington Elementary School, had never heard of the NAACP.
While they looked at the Underground Railroad display, Chandler explained to her son how African Americans were once slaves, treated as property.
“Not enough people know where they came from. So if you don’t know where you came from, you can’t know where you’re going,” Chandler said.
Gatling expressed appreciation for the time and effort students put into their projects. He hopes to expand the Washington NAACP with a youth chapter.
“It’s very nice work. ... I think it’s very important for our kids to study Black history, not just what’s in the textbook, because Black history goes beyond the textbook,” Gatling said.
Staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.