The NAACP Washington branch will host its 62nd annual Human Rights Award banquet on Friday at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Meadow Lands.
Linda Harris, executive director of the LeMoyne Community Center, is the 2022 recipient of the Human Rights Award.
Magisterial District Judge Kevin E. Cooper Sr. will deliver the keynote address.
Music will be provided by JoLo.
The reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7.
Tickets cost $60 each and can be purchased either by contacting Carolyn Dunklin at cdunklin1@hotmail.com or by calling the NAACP office at 724-222-7820. Guests can still make reservations, but tickets purchased at this date will not be mailed. They can be picked up at the banquet on Friday.
For further information, contact the NAACP office. To make a donation to the banquet, visit the website at naacpwashpa.org.