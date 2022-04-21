A North Dakota man was indicted on federal charges accusing him of asking a Peters Township teenage girl to produce sexually explicit photographs and videos with her 6-year-old stepsister and send them to him.
Nicholas Anfin Nesdahl, 27, of Williston, N.D., was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on six counts accusing him of receiving and possessing images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.
Federal investigators said they were first alerted about the situation in October after the mother of the 13-year-old girl, who allegedly had been communicating with Nesdahl, found sexually explicit images on her cellphone. Messages sent between Nesdahl and the teen included conversations on the Snapchat social media platform that were sexual in nature, along with photographs and videos of sex acts between the two underage girls. Text messages from Nesdahl allegedly showed him directing the teenage girl on what to do at times in videos, according to online court documents.
Online court records indicate he was arrested April 6 and his preliminary hearing was held Tuesday.