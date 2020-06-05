A North Carolina man is accused of stripping off his clothes in a church parking lot before assaulting police officers who were called there to investigate an argument Wednesday night, court records allege.
Dillon John Bernheisel, 22, of Whitesville, is in custody on a string of charges in the case, including aggravated assault and indecent exposure.
Centerville police were called about 9 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute between Bernheisel and his wife in the parking lot of Malden Christian Fellowship Church, 343 Old National Pike.
Centerville Officer Carl Talbert found Bernheisel sitting on the church steps and the suspect’s wife, Maegan Raine Brady of Centerville, sitting in a parked vehicle, charging documents state.
Bernheisel became angry and allegedly said to Talbert: “I should shoot you and all cops should be killed,” police stated in the affidavit.
Brady told another officer that her husband had taken off all of his clothes and exposed himself to her and redressed himself before police arrived.
Bernheisel at one point attempted to disarm California Borough police Officer Thomas McCarthy of his stun gun by grabbing it with both of his hands. Another officer deployed his stun gun, but it had little effect on Bernheisel, who was then taken to the ground with force.
Centerville police Lt. Daniel L. Gaso suffered injuries to a thumb and his left knee, and California Officer Nick Ireland injured a shoulder in the scuffle.
Police said Gaso, Ireland and Bernheisel were treated for their injuries at Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township.
Berneisel also is charged with disarming an officer, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary H. Havelka.