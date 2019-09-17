A North Belle Vernon man was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from heroin, fentanyl and cocaine that police found during a search of his residence and vehicle last year.
Washington County Common Pleas Judge Gary Gilman handed down the sentence against Quinton A. Martin, 36, who pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute.
State police accused Martin of conspiring with his father, Herbert R. Green, 54, of Charleroi.
Investigators said they found 37 bricks of heroin and fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of cocaine, $3,500 cash, digital scales and other apparent evidence in the case on Feb. 13, 2018, when they searched Martin’s Grant Street home and a vehicle he used.
Police simultaneously searched Green’s home on Lookout Avenue and said they found 331 stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl.
Court records show Green is free on unsecured bond while charges against him are pending.