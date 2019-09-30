A North Belle Vernon man is facing charges after allegedly sending a sexually explicit image involving an infant to a woman and making threatening phone calls involving the woman’s daughters.
Gabriel James Gamble, 34, of 210 Henry St., faces charges of child pornography, disseminating photographs and film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication device.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sept. 20 that Gamble sent her an explicit text that contained a photo of a naked infant with a man’s erect penis lying on the infant’s vagina. He also left a voice mail saying he was going to rape the woman’s daughter.
The woman is a case manager for an agency that offers support services for people with disabilities.
She was a case manager for Gamble, who has autism, for more than two years, until July 2019. She spent about 14 hours a week with him.
After an investigation, North Belle Vernon police found that on Sept. 5, the woman received a voice message threatening sexual violence against her daughters, aged 11 and 16.
On Sept. 8, Gamble sent the picture of the infant and another threatening voice mail.
On Sept. 12, Gamble sent the woman a third voice mail that contained threats of sexual violence against the woman’s daughters, which she found Sept. 23.
Police issued a warrant for Gamble’s arrest Friday.