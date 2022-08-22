Another successful MY Work summer program wrapped Friday with a pizza party at Kiwanis Pavilion in Washington Park, where those involved in the program gathered for camaraderie and an awards ceremony.
MY Work was launched in 2016 by the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and connects high school students with disabilities to local municipalities, for whom students spend the summer working. Students gain real-world experience through on-the-job training.
"It's near and dear to my heart," said Marci Katona, OVR acting bureau director. "Since 2016 ... it's just grown. It's growing and expanding."
When the initiative began six years ago, 50 students and eight municipalities statewide participated. This year, 321 young adults throughout the Commonwealth enrolled in MY Work.
"Once the municipalities started seeing what the kids can do, they want to participate," said Julie Jindra, OVR regional business services specialist.
What the youth does is wonderful work. This year, students spent the summer painting and removing staples from picnic tables at Washington Park as part of the City of Washington's MY Work program.
"It's been a great blessing for the city to have OVR and their students at the park," said Mayor Scott Putnam, who presented certificates to program graduates. "It's a marked difference year after year."
Park director DeAnna Martin said the young men were easy to work with and brought their can-do attitude to the job daily.
"They painted, scraped fences, painted the buffers by the tennis courts," said Martin. "They've been a great asset to our community."
Chartiers Township also participates in MY Work. This summer, students assisted public works in completing several projects.
"These boys really helped a lot. They washed and waxed the fire trucks and weed whacked a lot. They mulched. They really helped the public works," said Shayna Postler, work site trainer.
While working, the young adults cultivated their crafts and honed other skills.
"I feel like I became better with my hands. I was working with my hands a lot," said Brandon Pernisek, a Canon-McMillan High School senior who worked at Chartiers all summer long. "And just communication in general, too, because communicating is key whenever we're working in groups."
Pernisek said that from the beginning of summer to its end, the students who worked together formed friendships.
Shirley Scott, of Washington, said the program helped her step-grandson Adam Esposito grow personally and professionally.
"I think he learned something about getting up early and getting to work on time. That was a big jump," said Scott.
"And how to socialize," added Janet Slayton, Esposito's grandmother.
Esposito earned a reputation for being "a constant light" on the job, said Martin and the young man enjoyed his time working for the city of Washington.
"My favorite was the painting that we did," said Esposito. "When we would broom the mulch, people liked when they passed us (working)."
Carmela DiCenzo of DiCenzo Personnel Specialists partners with OVR to bring MY Work to local communities. She loves the program.
"This is my first year down here in Washington County as a providor. It's a terrific program," she said. "We really believe in it."
The program positively impacts youth participants and their communities. Putnam is considering expanding MY Work through Washington next year, and other municipalities are encouraged to join. OVR covers student workers' salaries, so there is no cost to participating municipalities.
"It's just a great opportunity for youth in this area to get work experience, youth with disabilities," said Katona. "What's so great is it's giving them that experience and connecting them with their communities."
