A crowd of several hundred gathered in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.
The crowd began to gather about a half-hour before the start of the “We Won’t Go Back” Women’s March, with attendees holding signs to protest the ruling, chanting, and cheering each time a car drove by and honked in support.
“My body, my choice,” was one of the chants. Members of the crowd were clad mostly in black to represent mourning, and most waved signs bearing messages including “We’re not going back” and “If you don’t fight for all women, you fight for no women.”
Washington resident Amy Caldwell brought her daughter, Becca Caldwell, to the rally to protest how the overturning of Roe would affect girls and women.
Amy Caldwell said it was the first time either of them had gone to such a protest.
“We’ve never really did anything like this before, but this is important. We believe in bodily autonomy. I’m teaching my daughter to stand up for what she believes in,” said Caldwell.
They were accompanied by Audra Allen of Washington.
“It’s just simple. My body, my choice. Men don’t have the right to make decisions for us,” said Allen. “Abortions aren’t going to stop; they just are going to be made so unsafe.”
A majority of the Supreme Court ruled on June 24 that access to abortions is not a constitutionally guaranteed right and that the issue should be decided by the states.
Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, but the gubernatorial election in November could change that.
Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, is staunchly anti-abortion.
His opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is pro-choice.
Speaker Heaven Sensky Kirsch, one of the rally organizers, urged pro-choice voters to “hold each other up in solidarity and in action” as the election nears.
“We have got to fight like hell over the course of the next election, and every single one thereafter, for ourselves, for each other, and for all of the people in Ohio and West Virginia that count on us to maintain access here across the border,” she said.
Throughout the two-hour rally, people driving by honked their horns, gave thumbs-up signs, and waved through vehicle windows while the crowd cheered loudly. At a red light on Main Street, one man popped through the car sunroof and pumped his arms in support.
Washington County residents weren’t the only ones to turn out, and participants included men and women of all ages along with children.
Mike Proctor and Nik Tysiak, both wearing black, were two of several men who came to the rally.
“Any time anyone’s rights are in jeopardy, it’s all of our job to stand up,” said Tysiak.
Proctor said he was “here to support my wife and daughter.”
“I’m doing what little I can to fix what’s wrong,” he said.
Hannah Harper was among a group of four women and men who drove from Wheeling, W.Va., to attend.
“I’m really upset the rights to my own bodily autonomy are being taken away,” she said. “It’s a right everyone should have.”
Monongahela resident Nina Gonzalez voiced frustration that Roe was struck down.
“Women have already fought for this. We shouldn’t have to be protesting for something that was already decided and should be a given right,” said Gonzalez. “Women should be born with the same rights as men. Why don’t I have body autonomy?”
She said she has a 2-year-old son, and that she wants him to understand that women and men are equal, and that “women should be given the same respect for their health care as men are.”
Gonzalez attended the rally with Lynn Diorio of Latrobe.
“Abortion is health care, and the government should not be dictating our medical care. That should be between a doctor and a patient,” said Diorio.
Friends Bonnie Rankin of Burgettstown and Marie Ferguson of Bulger felt they needed to attend.
“I’m here for my children and great-grandchildren.” said Rankin. “I feel like our country’s going back. We won’t go back.”