Students from Mon Valley Career and Technical Center won awards at the World of Wheels competition last weekend at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
About 45 MVCTC students competed with the seven vehicles the school entered.
The awards were won for the following:
“We are extremely proud of our students’ efforts,” said Neil Henehan, MVCTC director.
