The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation, in partnership with cfsbank, awarded a $1,000 Town-2-Town mini grant to the AP Delsandro Memorial Fund in Donora.
The MVAF Town-2-Town Grant has been supporting local organizations with funding and operational support since 2018 and is partnering with cfsbank for a fourth year.
The AP Delsandro Memorial Fund was founded in the 1980s with the goal of raising funds for veterans organizations and other charities around Donora and to pay tribute to the 89 Donora residents who sacrificed their lives in World War I, II and the Korea and Vietnam wars.
The memorial is located on Meldon Avenue at the heart of downtown Donora.
The memorial committee has held recent fundraisers including a donor brick drive and its 39th annual golf outing to support the project. More information on the AP Delsandro Memorial Fund is available on Facebook@APDVeteransMemorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.