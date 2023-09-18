AP Delsandro

Courtesy of the Mon Valley Alliance Fund

The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation, in partnership with cfsbank, awarded a $1,000 Town-2-Town mini grant to the AP Delsandro Memorial Fund in Donora. With the symbolic check are, from left, Kelly Jo Ellin, Mon Valley Alliance Foundation; Tom Delsandro, co-director, AP Delsandro Memorial Fund, and Renee Zemany, cfsbank Bank Secrecy Act and security officer.

The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation, in partnership with cfsbank, awarded a $1,000 Town-2-Town mini grant to the AP Delsandro Memorial Fund in Donora.

The MVAF Town-2-Town Grant has been supporting local organizations with funding and operational support since 2018 and is partnering with cfsbank for a fourth year.

