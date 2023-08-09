Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) will conduct auditions for various music programs from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 25 at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 2:47 am
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) will conduct auditions for various music programs from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 and 25 at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville.
Audition opportunities include:
Each private audition will be around 30 minutes. Students are required to bring their own personal equipment; the MVAA will provide rhythm section gear.
For more information and to schedule an audition, call 724-565-1687.
