The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is launching a new show choir, VoiceZ on Fire.
The group will perform current songs and standard tunes at events throughout the Mon Valley. VoiceZ on Fire is open to students in junior and senior high school and those looking to showcase their talents for singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments.
MVAA’s initiatives to date have focused on student bands, music lessons and free summer concerts. The academy’s show choir will provide a creative outlet for youth interested in expanding voice skills and learning the art of performing with a synchronized group.
VoiceZ on Fire hopefully will appeal to all youth who love music and are passionate about performing,” said Annette Buffer, MVAA vice president. “In a sense, the MVAA show choir is an extension of the high school musical experience.”
Buffer is leading the program as director and producer, along with Chuck Suba, sound engineer, owner/operator of Wall Street Studios and MVAA Board community affiliate.
Rehearsals will be Tuesdays, starting June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the MVAA office at 309 Fifth St., Charleroi. Flex scheduling is available to accommodate vacations and other extracurricular activities of show choir participants. MVAA will provide music and audio files as educational guides for mastering the song list.
Contact Buffer at 724-561-5616 for more information or show choir registration. Sign-up forms/member profiles also can be downloaded from the VoiceZ on Fire’s Facebook page.