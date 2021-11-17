The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts will present the annual Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band concert Sunday at the Charleroi American Legion Post 22, 234 Fallowfield Ave.
The concert will celebrate the band's five-year anniversary.
Doors open at 3 p.m., with the concert scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The band is comprised of 21 students (20 musicians and one vocalist) from grades 6 to 12, representing a number of school districts, including Bethlehem-Center, Charleroi, Mt. Lebanon, Woodland Hills, Ringgold and Frazier.
The band will perform 10 college-level arrangements, which will be directed by the MVAA music directors.
"They're playing everything from 1930s standards to current styles of music," said Mark Smith, MVAA president. "It's only 10 songs, but they cover all eras of music."
Each selection will feature the student soloists, along with vocalist Sydney Cole, a junior at Charleroi Area High School.
Mallory Bozovich, a freshman at Bentworth High School, will be the opening act. A special guest artist will appear with the stage band.
Dan Komacek, CEO of Frick Financial Federal Credit Union, will make the presentation of a $200 scholarship each band member receives for going through 10 weeks of rehearsal and the concert. Frick Financial FCU has been funding the scholarship program for each of the band's five years.
For those who may miss the concert, it is expected to be available on MVAA's YouTube channel that evening.
American Legion Auxiliary will provide a cash bar, and the kitchen will be open.
Tickets will be available at the door. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.