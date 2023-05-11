Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) is providing music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels.
Lessons are available at the MVAA’s Charleroi and Brownsville locations for a variety of instruments, including drums, guitar, mandolin, piano, woodwinds, and flutophone.
“We are excited to offer music lessons to the community,” said Mark Smith, founder and CEO of the MVAA. “We believe that music is a valuable tool for learning and self-expression, and we are committed to providing our students with the opportunity to learn and grow through music.”
MVAA’s music lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors and tailored to the individual student’s needs and goals. Students are encouraged to progress at their own pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.