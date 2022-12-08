William Galvin, longtime Trinity High School Director of Bands who retired in 2009, has been inducted into the Music for All Hall of Fame.
Galvin, of North Franklin Township, was inducted during the Music for All Grand National Marching Band Championships in Indianapolis, Ind., in November.
Galvin has served as an educational consultant and coordinator of the Sandy Feldstein National Percussion Festival at Music for All, a nonprofit educational organization, since 2002. He is also the senior contest director for the fall Bands of America Marching Band Championships.
Galvin also has served on the Bands of American Advisory Board and as a faculty member for the Music for All Summer Symposium Student Leadership Division.
A native of Pittsburgh, Galvin received his Bachelor of Music Education degree from Morehead State University and Master of Music Education degree from Duquesne University. Galvin has been awarded the National Band Association’s Citation of Excellence and the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Citation of Excellence.
During his tenure at Trinity, Galvin’s concert ensembles earned 28 Superior Ratings and eight consecutive Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association Class Championships. His ensembles performed for five Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) state conferences, one Music Educators National Conference Eastern Division Conference, and three Music for All national festivals.
Galvin was cited as an Outstanding Young Educator in America and has been listed in “Who’s Who Among American Teachers.” He has served on the board of directors of the Washington Symphony Orchestra, is a past president of the Washington County Music Educators Association, a past PMEA District President, and a former chair of the PMEA Music Booster Affiliate.
In his retirement, Galvin continues to be active as a consultant, speaker and guest conductor.
The Music for All Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on Bands of America, Music for All, and music education in America.
