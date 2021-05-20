For the first time in six years, Peters Township Council will have new membership.
Three of the five candidates running as a group calling themselves “Friends of Peters Township” won the Republican nomination in Tuesday’s primary, two of them defeating incumbents.
In Ward B, Matt Rost unseated Monica Merrell, with vote totals of 549 and 411, respectively, listed on Washington County’s website. Tom Pirosko won against James Berquist, 574-302.
Allison Shanafelt was unopposed in Ward A after David Ball, who has served as council chairman the past two years, did not run for reelection.
Incumbent Frank Arcuri defeated Buck O’Korn in Ward C, 416-247.
Council also includes three at-large members, with one of the seats up for election this year. On the Republican ticket, incumbent Gary Stiegel Jr. garnered 1,682 votes and challenger Victoria Irey Hassett, 1,510.
Two candidates were unopposed as Democrats: Donna Watson, at large and Ward B, and Luke Kelly, Ward D.
At-large council members Frank Kosir Jr. and Robert Lewis are scheduled to serve through 2023.
There were a variety of other competitive municipal races in Washington County, which are listed below.
Bentleyville Borough mayor: Tim Jansante defeated Jason A. Cole (138-75) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Dominic A. Sicchitano in the general election.
Bentleyville Borough council: Thomas Brown (163), Stanley A. Glowaski (153), Timothy Miller (149) and Robert Paul (131) defeated Kathy Rakowsky (127), Mark J. Kavakich (106), Norman William Franklin (106) and Tayna Los-Emery (77) in the Democratic primary and will face Joseph Pigeon III, Kara Shaw-Dearth and Jason A. Cole in the general election for four council seats.
Canton Township supervisors: Richard Horner defeated John Jack Sheppard (379-236) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Robert Franks in the general election.
Cecil Township supervisors: Kara Shirdon (776) and Kevin Camerson (503) defeated Zachary Zamiska (353) and John Joseph Yago (352) in the Democratic primary. Fred Egizio (776) and Darlene Barni (563) defeated Bill Ciaffoni Jr. (541), Timothy Matthew Stiffey (240) and Ian Godfrey (228) in the Republican primary. Shirdon and Camerson will face Egizio and Barni in the general election for two supervisor seats.
Chartiers Township supervisors: Frank W. Wise Jr. defeated Anthony Spin (480-271) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat A. William Kiehl in the general election.
Ellsworth Borough mayor: Bernard G. Kubitza defeated Michael Gazi (77-30) in the Democratic primary. No Republican candidates ran in the primary.
Morris Township supervisors: Samuel Bartolotto defeated Aileen F. Smith (111-64) in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidates ran in the primary.
Mt. Pleasant Township supervisors: Gary Cowden defeated William Clarkin (279-140) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Shane D. Maga in the general election.
North Bethlehem supervisors: James Dudt (130) defeated Kevin McIlvaine (55) and Rick Bernett (19) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Leonard Magera in the general election.
North Franklin Township supervisors: Richard E. Haskey defeated Luke Peterson (233-192) in the Democratic primary, while Joshua Polan defeated Jack Burt II (270-227) in the Republican primary. Haskey and Polan will face each other in the general election for one supervisor seat.
Smith Township supervisors: Marie A. Ferguson (209) defeated Anthony V. Gianfrancesco (186) and Thomas A. Schilinski (127) in the Democratic primary. No Republican candidates ran in the primary.
South Strabane Township supervisors: Russell Grego (665) and Bob Weber (637) defeated Wyatt A. Streator (558) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Mark McCurdy in the general election for two supervisor seats.
Speers Borough mayor: Timothy A. Herd defeated Charles Balieu (98-32) in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidates ran in the primary.
Stockdale Borough council: Mickey Messina (47), Sherri Martin (35), Lou Furlong (34) and Bill Furlong (29) defeated Reneelyn Corley (19) in the Democratic primary and will face Republican Adam T. Wilkinson in the general election for four council seats.
Union Township supervisors: Michalle Dupree (406) and Dave A. Esken (262) defeated Deborah Sargent (218) and Harold Hal Breinig (210) in the Republican primary and will face Democrat Stephen J. Parish Jr. in the general election for two supervisor seats.
West Brownsville Borough mayor: W. Dean Lacey defeated Lindsey Bennett (33-16) in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidates ran in the primary.
West Finley Township supervisors: David L. Pritt Jr. defeated David J. Dady (93-40) in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidates ran in the primary.