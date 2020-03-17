Many municipal offices in Washington and Greene counties have either closed or are altering operations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. If your municipal office is not listed, call before visiting to ensure the office is open.
Canonsburg is closing its borough building to the public, but employees are still reporting to work. The magistrate’s office located within the building will remain open. Borough residents who need to contact officials are encouraged to call or send an email message.
Canton Township’s municipal building is closed. If residents need to contact an official or employee, they are encouraged to send an email message or call on the phone.
Carmichaels Borough office is maintaining regular business hours, but officials are asking anyone who feels ill not to come in, and call or send an email message if they have a question.
Centerville Borough and sewage office located in the municipal building at 100 East End Road will be closed to the public through March 31. Both offices will remain open for mail, phone calls and emails, but residents are asked not to visit in person.
Donegal Township’s Monday meeting of the township’s board of supervisors has been postponed until March 30.
Franklin Township Sewer Authority office, 570 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, will be closed to the public effective March 17 until further notice. The office will remain active Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to process mail, phone calls and emails but asks customers not to come in person.
Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority business office, 144 Chartiers Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public beginning March 17 until further notice. The office will remain active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to handle mail, phone calls and online payments but asks customers not to come in person. In addition, the authority is canceling its monthly board meeting, which was scheduled for March 18.
Monongahela has closed its offices to the public. Employees can be reached by phone, email or by standard mail.
North Franklin Township’s offices are open, but residents are strongly encouraged to pay their taxes by mail. A self-addressed, stamped envelope will be needed for the return receipt. Burning permits can be requested by email instead of coming into the office.
North Strabane Township is closing its park starting Monday through March 27. The public will be able to access supervisors meetings remotely by calling 206-307-0274. The conference code is 169077. Public comment can be emailed to manager@northstrabanetwp.com. Residents who visit the township building will not be greeted with a handshake. In addition, the glass divider will be closed, but township personnel can speak through it.
South Fayette Township Municipal Building is closed to the public effective immediately. The restriction is scheduled to remain in effect until April 1 or until further notice. Restricted building facilities include the township offices, meeting rooms, police station and senior center. In addition, the township has canceled all events, including parks and recreation programs, athletic association organized sports and activities of the South Fayette Area Senior Citizens Association.
South Strabane Township is canceling its meetings for the rest of the month, and its municipal offices, police station and public works buildings will be closed to the public.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority’s facilities located at 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public beginning March 17 until further notice. The office will remain active from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to process mail, phone calls and emails, but officials are asking customers to avoid visiting in person. For after-hour emergencies, contact the water plant at 724-592-7792.
Washington City Hall is closed to the public, but employees are still reporting to work. All transactions and other matters will be handled over the phone.
Waynesburg’s Borough building remains open. If residents have an issue, they are encouraged to call rather than arrive in person.
Peters Township’s municipal building remains open. If residents have an issue, they are encouraged to call rather than arrive in person.