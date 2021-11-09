The following are competitive municipal government races and do not include the names of write-in candidates.
Bentleyville Mayor
Republican Tim Jansante (343) defeated Democrat Dominic Sicchitano (253) for mayor.
Bentleyville Council
Republican Joseph Pigeon III (356), Democrats Timothy Miller (279) and Thomas Brown (263) defeated Republican Kara Shaw-Dearth (252) and Democrat Robert Paul (245) for three of the four seats on council. Republican Jason A. Cole and Democrat Stanley A. Glowaski tied with 257 votes for the final seat.
Buffalo Supervisors
Republican Jim Mounts (324) defeated Democrat Robert Buchanan (167) for supervisor.
Burgettstown Council at-large
Republican James M. Smith II (172) won the contested at-large council seat against Democrat Anna Marie Quader (91). Democrats Susan Reynolds, Thomas Repole and Ken McKinney won the other three council seats in an uncontested race.
California Council
Democrats Patsy J. Alfano (413), Jon Bittner (393) and Edwin Chip Glab (353) won election to council, while Republicans John Frank and Frank Stetar tied for the final seat with 342 votes.
Canton Supervisor
Republican Richard Horner (966) defeated Robert Franks (752) for supervisor.
Cecil Supervisors
Republicans Frank Egizio (2,036) and Darlene Barni (1,646) defeated Democrats Kara Shirdon (1,536) and Kevin Camerson (1,413) for two supervisor seats.
Centerville Mayor
Democrat Dylan R. Lamp (385) defeated Republican Dave Sethman (283) for mayor.
Charleroi Council
Cross-filed candidates Joseph A. Smith (259) and Paul Pivovarnik (255), Democrat Jeannine Motycki (240) and Republican Larry Celaschi (234) won the four seats on council and defeated cross-filed candidate Cathy Diess (218).
Chartiers Supervisor
Republican Frank W. Wise Jr. (1,157) defeated Democrat A. William Kiehl (1,109) for supervisor.
Deemston Council
Republican Jody A. Lohr (145), cross-filed candidate Tracey Gilpin (124) and Democrat Shannon R. Sweany (123) won the three seats on council and defeated Republican Brad Arbes Jr. (67) and Democrat Lindsay Abbadini Kozlowski (60).
Donegal Supervisors
Republicans Randy Polan (450), Jim Bauer (398) and Ed Shingle (386) defeated Democrats Kathleen W. Croft (206) and Tammi Iams (151) for three supervisor seats.
Donora Mayor
Republican Don Pavelko (493) defeated Democrat Jim McDonough (399) for mayor.
Donora Council
With 838 write-in votes that need to be counted for Donora Council, it was not yet clear who won the four seats on council. Cross-filed candidate Frederick T. Berestecky received 552 votes, cross-filed candidate Cynthia Brice received 488, Democrat Michael McDowell received 393 and Democrat P. Jane Ackerman received 339.
East Washington Mayor
Republican Matt Boice (262) defeated Democrat Kristopher LaGreca (233) for mayor.
Houston Mayor
Republican James Stubenbordt (178) defeated Libertarian Demo Agoris (48) for mayor.
Houston Council
Republican Nick Galbraith (161), Democrats Larry W. Scears (154) and Robert Ward (150) and Republican Paul Hatalsky (123) defeated Libertarian Roberta E. DeWalt (78) for four seats on council.
McDonald Council
Republicans Michael Bish (187) and Jodi Robertson (184) and Democrat Raymond Miller (170) defeated Democrat James Patrick Powell (141) for three seats on council.
Mt. Pleasant Supervisor
Democrat Shane D. Maga (589) defeated Republican Gary Cowden (475) for supervisor.
North Bethlehem Supervisor
Republican James Dudt (293) defeated Democrat Leonard Magera (168) for supervisor.
North Franklin Supervisor
Republican Joshua Polan (755) defeated Democrat Richard E. Haskey (521) for supervisor.
North Strabane Supervisors
Republican Marcus M. Staley (2,426) and Democrat Bob Ross (2,005) defeated Democrat Steve Motzer (1,844) for two supervisor seats.
Peters Council
Republican Gary J. Stiegel Jr. (4,613) defeated Donna M. Watson (2,384) for at-large council; Republican Allison Shanafelt (1,029) defeated Democrat Bill Hittinger (626) for Ward A; Republican Matt Rost (1,367) defeated Democrat Donna M. Watson (618) for Ward B; and Republican Tom Pirosko (1,216) defeated Democrat Luke Kelly (622) for Ward D.
Robinson Supervisor
Democrat Mary G. Donaldson (227) defeated Republican Robert S. Cummins (183) for supervisor.
South Strabane Supervisors
Cross-filed candidate Russell Grego (1,540) and Republican Bob Weber (1,424) defeated Democrat Mark McCurdy (1,063) for two supervisor seats.
Speers Council
Democrat Curtis D. Rice (215), Republicans Lori A. Spina (193) and Sally Jo Barcelona (166) and Democrat Kerry McCorkle Jr. (162) defeated Republican Jeremy Hepple (154) and Democrat Denise DeCooman (127) for four seats on council.
Stockdale Council
Republican Adam T. Wilkinson (64) and Democrats Sherri Martin (59), Lou Furlong (51) and Bill Furlong (48) defeated Democrat Mickey Messina (36) for four seats on council.
Union Supervisors
Cross-filed candidate Michalle Dupree (1,069) and Republican Dave A. Esken (714) defeated Democrat Stephen J. Parish Jr. (660) for two supervisor seats.
Washington Council
Democrats Andrew Callan (1,062) and Joseph J. DeThomas (916) defeated Republican Dheaven J. Kelley (874) for two seats on council.
West Brownsville Council
Republican Irvin Patrick Toth (120), Democrat Mark Randy Tobak (119), Republican Debby King (110) and Democrat Von Braddock (100) defeated Democrat Daniel J. Krilosky (103) and Republican Kevin Michael Klamorich Jr. (97) for four seats on council.