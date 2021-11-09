vote sticker

The following are competitive municipal government races and do not include the names of write-in candidates.

Bentleyville Mayor

Republican Tim Jansante (343) defeated Democrat Dominic Sicchitano (253) for mayor.

Bentleyville Council

Republican Joseph Pigeon III (356), Democrats Timothy Miller (279) and Thomas Brown (263) defeated Republican Kara Shaw-Dearth (252) and Democrat Robert Paul (245) for three of the four seats on council. Republican Jason A. Cole and Democrat Stanley A. Glowaski tied with 257 votes for the final seat.

Buffalo Supervisors

Republican Jim Mounts (324) defeated Democrat Robert Buchanan (167) for supervisor.

Burgettstown Council at-large

Republican James M. Smith II (172) won the contested at-large council seat against Democrat Anna Marie Quader (91). Democrats Susan Reynolds, Thomas Repole and Ken McKinney won the other three council seats in an uncontested race.

California Council

Democrats Patsy J. Alfano (413), Jon Bittner (393) and Edwin Chip Glab (353) won election to council, while Republicans John Frank and Frank Stetar tied for the final seat with 342 votes.

Canton Supervisor

Republican Richard Horner (966) defeated Robert Franks (752) for supervisor.

Cecil Supervisors

Republicans Frank Egizio (2,036) and Darlene Barni (1,646) defeated Democrats Kara Shirdon (1,536) and Kevin Camerson (1,413) for two supervisor seats.

Centerville Mayor

Democrat Dylan R. Lamp (385) defeated Republican Dave Sethman (283) for mayor.

Charleroi Council

Cross-filed candidates Joseph A. Smith (259) and Paul Pivovarnik (255), Democrat Jeannine Motycki (240) and Republican Larry Celaschi (234) won the four seats on council and defeated cross-filed candidate Cathy Diess (218).

Chartiers Supervisor

Republican Frank W. Wise Jr. (1,157) defeated Democrat A. William Kiehl (1,109) for supervisor.

Deemston Council

Republican Jody A. Lohr (145), cross-filed candidate Tracey Gilpin (124) and Democrat Shannon R. Sweany (123) won the three seats on council and defeated Republican Brad Arbes Jr. (67) and Democrat Lindsay Abbadini Kozlowski (60).

Donegal Supervisors

Republicans Randy Polan (450), Jim Bauer (398) and Ed Shingle (386) defeated Democrats Kathleen W. Croft (206) and Tammi Iams (151) for three supervisor seats.

Donora Mayor

Republican Don Pavelko (493) defeated Democrat Jim McDonough (399) for mayor.

Donora Council

With 838 write-in votes that need to be counted for Donora Council, it was not yet clear who won the four seats on council. Cross-filed candidate Frederick T. Berestecky received 552 votes, cross-filed candidate Cynthia Brice received 488, Democrat Michael McDowell received 393 and Democrat P. Jane Ackerman received 339.

East Washington Mayor

Republican Matt Boice (262) defeated Democrat Kristopher LaGreca (233) for mayor.

Houston Mayor

Republican James Stubenbordt (178) defeated Libertarian Demo Agoris (48) for mayor.

Houston Council

Republican Nick Galbraith (161), Democrats Larry W. Scears (154) and Robert Ward (150) and Republican Paul Hatalsky (123) defeated Libertarian Roberta E. DeWalt (78) for four seats on council.

McDonald Council

Republicans Michael Bish (187) and Jodi Robertson (184) and Democrat Raymond Miller (170) defeated Democrat James Patrick Powell (141) for three seats on council.

Mt. Pleasant Supervisor

Democrat Shane D. Maga (589) defeated Republican Gary Cowden (475) for supervisor.

North Bethlehem Supervisor

Republican James Dudt (293) defeated Democrat Leonard Magera (168) for supervisor.

North Franklin Supervisor

Republican Joshua Polan (755) defeated Democrat Richard E. Haskey (521) for supervisor.

North Strabane Supervisors

Republican Marcus M. Staley (2,426) and Democrat Bob Ross (2,005) defeated Democrat Steve Motzer (1,844) for two supervisor seats.

Peters Council

Republican Gary J. Stiegel Jr. (4,613) defeated Donna M. Watson (2,384) for at-large council; Republican Allison Shanafelt (1,029) defeated Democrat Bill Hittinger (626) for Ward A; Republican Matt Rost (1,367) defeated Democrat Donna M. Watson (618) for Ward B; and Republican Tom Pirosko (1,216) defeated Democrat Luke Kelly (622) for Ward D.

Robinson Supervisor

Democrat Mary G. Donaldson (227) defeated Republican Robert S. Cummins (183) for supervisor.

South Strabane Supervisors

Cross-filed candidate Russell Grego (1,540) and Republican Bob Weber (1,424) defeated Democrat Mark McCurdy (1,063) for two supervisor seats.

Speers Council

Democrat Curtis D. Rice (215), Republicans Lori A. Spina (193) and Sally Jo Barcelona (166) and Democrat Kerry McCorkle Jr. (162) defeated Republican Jeremy Hepple (154) and Democrat Denise DeCooman (127) for four seats on council.

Stockdale Council

Republican Adam T. Wilkinson (64) and Democrats Sherri Martin (59), Lou Furlong (51) and Bill Furlong (48) defeated Democrat Mickey Messina (36) for four seats on council.

Union Supervisors

Cross-filed candidate Michalle Dupree (1,069) and Republican Dave A. Esken (714) defeated Democrat Stephen J. Parish Jr. (660) for two supervisor seats.

Washington Council

Democrats Andrew Callan (1,062) and Joseph J. DeThomas (916) defeated Republican Dheaven J. Kelley (874) for two seats on council.

West Brownsville Council

Republican Irvin Patrick Toth (120), Democrat Mark Randy Tobak (119), Republican Debby King (110) and Democrat Von Braddock (100) defeated Democrat Daniel J. Krilosky (103) and Republican Kevin Michael Klamorich Jr. (97) for four seats on council.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In