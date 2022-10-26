littlemoochie-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

LittleMoochi users customize their colorful Moochi and share breakfasts, snacks and dinners with the AI-powered app by taking a photo of what’s on their plate. When kids enjoy healthful foods, the Moochi gets stronger to encourage healthy eating habits.

Local school districts and the Greater Washington County Food Bank (Food Helpers) are teaming up to encourage kids to make good food choices and to provide them with healthy snacks.

LittleMoochi is an app that teaches healthy eating habits by having children feed a virtual “Moochi” pet.

